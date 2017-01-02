How to make your New Year's resolutions stick News How to make your New Year's resolutions stick What works and what doesn't when it comes to setting new goals for the new year?

Career and life coach Breanna Hatcher says plan for failure and have a restart strategy in place.

Acknowledge that you will likely suffer setbacks as you make changes to your life.

Hatcher also advises you start with small goals you can tackle and build momentum on, like clearing clutter or creating a new look.

She says small behavioral changes can be the catalyst for big life changes.

Hatcher joins us on KTVU the 9 with more tips on how to reach your 2017 goals.