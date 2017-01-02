PHOTO: Santa Rosa police investigate elementary school burglary, vandalism

- Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at an elementary school on Friday.

At 10:20 p.m., the suspect entered an unlocked classroom at Yulupa Elementary School at 2250 Mesquite Drive and took five Samsung tablets, one netbook laptop computer and a box of Sharpie pens. He then committed graffiti vandalism outside two other classrooms.

The value of the stolen property is estimated at more than $1,300. Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Detective Matthies with the Property Crimes Unit at bmatthies@srcity.org.