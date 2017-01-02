Santa Rosa school theft suspect sought

-

Here's KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Jan. 2, 2017:

SCHOOL THEFT SUSPECT WANTED: Santa Rosa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a school and stole computers and vandalized classrooms.

The man went into an unlocked classroom at Yulupa Elementary School on Mesquite Drive about 10:20 p.m. Friday and stole five Samsung tablets and a Netbook, police said.

He also stole a box of Sharpie pens and used them to vandalize the outside of two other classrooms, causing at least $1,300 in damage, authorities say.

Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is asked to e-mail Santa Rosa police Detective Brandon Matthies at bmatthies@srcity.org

