Santa Rosa school theft suspect sought

Posted:Jan 02 2017 04:48PM PST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 06:08PM PST

SCHOOL THEFT SUSPECT WANTED: Santa Rosa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a school and stole computers and vandalized classrooms.

The man went into an unlocked classroom at Yulupa Elementary School on Mesquite Drive about 10:20 p.m. Friday and stole five Samsung tablets and a Netbook, police said.

He also stole a box of Sharpie pens and used them to vandalize the outside of two other classrooms, causing at least $1,300 in damage, authorities say.

Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is asked to e-mail Santa Rosa police Detective Brandon Matthies at bmatthies@srcity.org

