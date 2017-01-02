Frigid temperatures prompt San Jose to open 4 warming centers [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Mariah Lubliner found shelter for her & two service dogs at Boccardo Reception Center. News Chilly temperatures prompt San Jose to open 4 warming centers A rare dusting of snow appeared on Mount Hamilton on Monday. While the snow is a treat for some people, the chilly conditions prompted officials in San Jose to open four overnight warming centers.





- A rare dusting of snow appeared on Mount Hamilton on Monday. While the snow is a treat for some people, the chilly conditions prompted officials in San Jose to open four overnight warming centers.



As the sun set Monday evening, drivers heading up Mount Hamilton Road in San Jose were turned away at Grant Ranch County Park.

CalTrans closed the road to visitors since 3:30 a.m., deeming it a safety hazard after snow began to fall.

“It’s snowing up there,” said Brandon Lee of San Jose. “It's really surprising because I have never heard of snow in the Bay Area before like in this area.”

Tom and Ken Pyle of San Jose tried to hike up but it was just too cold.

“Probably somewhere in the 30s, I would say it terms of temperature,” said Tom Pyle. “It's pretty cold.”

“A lot of cold cows up there and some birds,” said Ken Pyle.

Lifelong San Jose resident Albert Munoz went up before the road closure.

"I was checking radar on the KTVU app and I saw snow was up there,” said Munoz. “I waited, timed it out hoping I would get lucky.”



He did get lucky, snapping photos of the first snow of the season.

“Snow falling off the trees,” said Munoz. “It was beautiful and so quiet.”

Down in the valley, families were bundled up to go ice skating at the downtown San Jose ice rink including the Parikh family of Fremont.

While they enjoyed the cold temperatures, county officials are concerned about the homeless declaring an "inclement weather" episode.

"Living out on the streets is dangerous in the best of weather conditions but in conditions like this you are at tremendous peril with your health,” said Stephanie Demos of HomeFirst.

One hundred more beds are available at the Boccardo Reception Center.

“It’s scary and cold out there,” said Marlah Lubliner who is homeless. “I don't know exactly what to say. It's just really hard and rough.”

Lubliner is grateful to have shelter for her and her service dogs.

“They usually don't turn anybody down when it's raining,” said Lubliner.

A line started forming to get into the warming center when we got here at 7:30 p.m. Each of the warming centers can accommodate 30 people overnight and will stay open until Wednesday.