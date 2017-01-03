First snow survey of the season begins Tuesday

- The first snow survey of the season will take place in the Lake Tahoe area Tuesday morning.

It's viewed as a critical test of California's water supply, after five years of drought.

Surveyors will plunge poles into the Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides roughly one third of California's water.

Tuesday's snow survey comes amid hopes that the state's water crisis may finally be coming to an end.

There has been plenty of rain all across the state during the past three months.

However, water experts say it is still way to early to declare an end to California's long drought.