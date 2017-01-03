Lanes to be closed on Golden Gate Bridge following median damage News Damage to GGB median could affect Tuesday morning commute Golden Gate Bridge lanes will not be moved for Tuesday's morning commute because of damage to the moveable median barrier.

According to a Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman, crews discovered a section of the barrier was broken during the last move at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The barrier is out of alignment and

unable to be moved, said the spokeswoman.

Engineers and bridge patrol workers do not yet know how the barrier broke, but crews are currently working on the bridge to address the problem, said the spokeswoman.

Three lanes will remain open in both the northbound and southbound directions during Tuesday's morning commute, instead of the usual four southbound lanes and two northbound lanes.

Repairs along with lane closures are expected to occur Tuesday.