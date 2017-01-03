Several rainy systems stack up

Steve Paulson has the forecast

Posted:Jan 03 2017 07:18AM PST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 07:33AM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - It's looking like a wet week ahead.

Rain is falling Tuesday morning in parts of the Bay Area. It will taper off before returning later Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. 

Meanwhile the system is dumping snow in the Sierra with Winter Storm Warnings in effect Tuesday into Thursday.

Steve says there is a lot more rain on the way for the rest of the week.

It will rain Wednesday with possible showers lingering into Thursday.

We should get a break from the rain on Thursday afternoon and Friday. It will be colder and dry Friday.

On Saturday there could be some really heavy weekend rain into Sunday and Monday.


 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 