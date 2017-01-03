Several rainy systems stack up News Several rainy systems stack up It's looking like a wet week ahead.

Rain is falling Tuesday morning in parts of the Bay Area. It will taper off before returning later Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Meanwhile the system is dumping snow in the Sierra with Winter Storm Warnings in effect Tuesday into Thursday.

Steve says there is a lot more rain on the way for the rest of the week.

It will rain Wednesday with possible showers lingering into Thursday.

We should get a break from the rain on Thursday afternoon and Friday. It will be colder and dry Friday.

On Saturday there could be some really heavy weekend rain into Sunday and Monday.



