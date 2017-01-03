Lineup announced for 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

- The Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5 were announced today as the headlining acts for the fifth-annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place in Napa in May.

The music, food, wine and beer festival is set for May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo, with festival passes on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Other music acts announced today for the festival are Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Roots, Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses and Fitz & The Tantrums.

Last year's festival had Stevie Wonder, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Florence and the Machine as headliners.

Three-day general admission passes for this year's festival start at $309, up $20 from last year. More information on ticket options and the full lineup of acts can be found online at bottlerocknapavalley.com.