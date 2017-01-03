Heroic photographer rescues driver trapped in car News Heroic photographer rescues driver trapped in car A heroic photojournalist came to the rescue of a driver trapped in his car, in a fiery freeway crash in Southern California.

He captured the incredible scene on camera.

The rescue occurred early Sunday morning on the 1-10 freeway in Los Angeles.

Photojournalist Austin Raishbrook watched it all happen.

He spends his nights covering crashes and crimes.

He rushed to help the driver, the moment he saw the car burst into flames.

But rescuing the man proved to be no easy task.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

But he's now expected to be released in a few days.