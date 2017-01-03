Man destroys Richmond donut shop with sword

- A man was arrested on Christmas Eve after destroying a Richmond donut shop with a 2-foot-long sword, a police spokesman said today.

A witness contacted officers just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 reporting that a man with a sword was knocking things over in Andy's Donut Stop located at 971 23rd St., police Lt. Felix Tan said.

While officers were responding, an employee of the business called and said that the man had destroyed things inside the business and fled on 23rd Street, Tan said.

Police found the man at a nearby U-Haul business and were able to calm him down and get the sword from him.

The man was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of vandalism and threatening people with a deadly weapon. The man's name was not immediately available from police.

No one was injured in the incident, Tan said.