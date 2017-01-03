Police release description of potential witness to Vallejo pawnshop owner's murder

VALLEJO (BCN)— Vallejo police are trying to locate a woman who may have witnessed the murder of a pawnshop owner last month.



Timothy Pult, 49, of Contra Costa County, was fatally shot during a robbery inside Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road in Vallejo around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20. A 45-year-old employee also was shot and was taken to a hospital, and a dog was killed, police said.



Police said the male suspects between 18 and 30 years old with light complexions were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. One was about 6 feet with a thin build and the other was 5 feet, 6 inches with a medium build, according to police.



The potential witness is a black female in her 30s with a medium complexion, approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds. Her dark hair was pulled back into a bun, her ears were pierced and she appears to have been wearing a ring on her left ring finger, Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez said.



The woman was wearing a scrub style shirt with a black or blue base with pink, purple and white flowers or butterflies. The woman was wearing a long sleeve shirt under that, dark pants, dark shoes and a dark purse slung across her body, Rodriguez said.



It appears the potential witness was driving a light-colored 2010 or newer Jeep Patriot SUV, police said.



Anyone who has information about the murder is encouraged to call Vallejo police detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.



The California Pawnbrokers Association has offered a reward up to $25,000 for the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects.