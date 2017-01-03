Warriors to break ground for SF Chase Center Arena January 17

- Golden State Warriors and their company, announced the ground-breaking ceremony for their new state-of-the art arena, Chase Center, to be built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

The organization GSW Arena LLC announced today that the ceremony would be held Tuesday, January 17 at noon at the site of the future arena, 300 South Street.

The new arena is scheduled to open for the 2019-20 NBA season and will host other events, including concerts, family entertainment and conventions aside from Warriors basketball.

“We have been looking forward to this day since we first had the vision of building a privately financed state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco are excited for what this will bring to the city of San Francisco and the entire Bay Area community,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts.

“Chase Center and the surrounding area will serve as a destination for the entire community and we will continue to work to make sure it is the best experience possible for everyone to enjoy NBA basketball, concerts, family shows, conventions and more.”

Warriors Owner & CEO Joe Laboc, Co-owner Peter Guber, Rick Welts, head coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant will join SF Mayor Ed Lee for what has been described as the mayor’s legacy project.

“This new venue will not only ensure our beloved Warriors remain in the Bay Area, but it will fill a void in San Francisco’s portfolio of arts and events facilities,” said Mayor Lee. “It will provide enormous economic benefits, including thousands of new jobs and millions in new tax revenues for The City. And the Warriors are doing it the right way — financing this arena entirely without public funding.”

Last November a court of appeals Ok’d the Warriors plan to build the arena despite strong opposition from the Mission Bay Alliance, a group of UCSF donors who claim the 11-acre project would create major traffic and emergency access issues for the nearby UCSF Medical Center, especially on game days.

A spokesperson for the Warriors organization said that technically those litigants have the right to appeal the California Court of Appeals decision to the State Supreme Court. However they said legal experts don’t think a challenge to the Supreme Court enjoys very good odds.

KTVU is in the process of contacting the Mission Bay Alliance for their response and will update as soon as any more information is available.

