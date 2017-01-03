SF Luxor cabs may have to reduce wheelchair passenger service to stay afloat News SF Luxor cabs may have to reduce wheelchair passenger service to stay afloat Catching a cab in San Francisco can be tough for anyone, but for those in wheelchairs it can be especially challenging. Just ask Fiona Hinze— he has cerebral palsy.

"Typically there isn’t a cab in the vicinity. If there is you have to wait a while," said Hinze.



But the problem could get worse. The Luxor Cab Company is one of the go-to places for wheelchair-bound people to call in for rides, but Luxor may have to reduce that service to help stay financially afloat



"Right now we are evaluating the program. We might abandon it, which we didn’t want to do." said John Lazar, president of Luxor cab.



Luxor says it provides about 1,200 rides a month to those in wheelchairs, using vans with ramps. That way the person doesn't have to get out of their wheelchair. Luxor has 11 ramp taxis.



"The cost to operate is five times the cost of a regular van," said Lazar.



Luxor says ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft have put a strain on taxi cab companies. It's become harder to find drivers.



And ridesharing companies don't have large wheelchair-equipped fleets.

Disability rights advocates are concerned.



"It is really scary. It is not just you get a ride somewhere else. People would be really stuck and stranded," said Jessica Lehman of Senior and Disability Action.



Advocate say it may be up to the city to find ways for companies to pick up the slack, if the availability of accessible vans shrinks.

