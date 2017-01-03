Roughly 10,550 PG&E customers affected by Bay Area outage

- By Bay City News Service

There are roughly 10,550 PG&E customers without electrical service during this evening's stormy weather, according to a spokesperson for the utility.

Roughly 3,900 customers lost power in the Guerneville area of Sonoma County around 5:40 p.m. when a tree fell on a power line. Crews are working to safely restore service, but there's no estimate for when the power

will come back on.

There are two separate outages in the Woodacre area of Marin County. An outage affecting roughly 1,214 customers began at 4:28 p.m., and another affecting roughly 3,120 customers began at 5:23 p.m.

In San Francisco there are roughly 1,335 customers affected by a series of outages. On the Peninsula there are 3,160 customers without power.

The East Bay has roughly 610 customers without power and there are roughly 225 customers affected in the South Bay, according to PG&E.

For the latest updates, check PG&E's outage map.