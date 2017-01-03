Steps to success: San Leandro nail salon gives women more than just a fresh look News Steps to success: San Leandro nail salon gives women more than just a fresh look At Delane's Natural Nail Care Salon in San Leandro every room has a story and the common theme is single mothers looking for a fresh start.

- At Delane’s Natural Nail Care Salon in San Leandro every room has a story and the common theme is single mothers looking for a fresh start.

It’s a pet project of the Salons owner Delane Sims, “If we can affect the change in a mother’s life then we can effect change in the families’ life and change the trajectory of the family" said Sims.

This is much more than a salon , most of the women working here are single or young mothers. They pay close attention to the needs of clients whose lives are reshaped when they walk through the doors.

Each woman is given an individual success plan predicated on what they want or need in life but they have to be willing to put in the long hours and hard work to achieve the manicurist license.

Rack of donated clothing and shoes are also in the lobby for any client hoping to clean up for job interviews and appointments a small donation goes towards helping women get the skills they need, “ If they want to be better parents then we offer parenting classes if they want to improve their credit then we provide resources for that as well" said Sims.

The project is very personal for Sims who at one time faced homelessness herself with four small children but that was 25 years ago she is now happily remarried

For 20 years with a husband who supports her efforts.

One of her success stories Myesha Jefferson the co –owner,” She's been a great mentor to me I knew from the moment I met her that she was a great leader and I wanted to be under her" says Myesha.

The training here as a manicurist has allowed women to be independent and put their families first according to Sims ,” Now it gives me continued autonomy to run steps for success that's our new baby we continue to grow and make a difference in the lives of women’.

Sims hopes to take her program nationwide in the future.