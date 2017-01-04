Wednesday's rain brings some impressive rain totals in the Bay Area News Wednesday's rain brings some impresive rain totals in the Bay Area The Bay Area is feeling the effects of the first of two major winter storms that will bring huge rainfall totals.

A storm rolled into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Ben Lomond received 6 inches of rain in 24 hours.

A flash flood watch for the Santa Cruz Mountains expired at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

This first storm brought more than 3 inches of rain in Kentfield, more than 2 inches of rain in Santa Rosa, and about an inch in San Francisco.

Wind was also an issue Wednesday, as wind gusts reached 61 miles per hour at Mt. Diablo.

KTVU meteorologist Mark Tamayo predicts breaks in the rainfall Wednesday afternoon.

But he said the next storm will be even stronger this weekend.

It will arrive Saturday and go through Sunday.

The coastal hills will be the hardest hit. Some areas are expected to receive more than half a foot of rain.

Many Bay Area cities will see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Residents should prepare for weather advisories.

The storm that hit Tuesday into Wednesday, knocked out power to more than 10,000 PG&E customers.