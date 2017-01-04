BART experiencing delays to, from SF because of equipment problem

Posted:Jan 04 2017 07:06AM PST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 08:47AM PST

DALY CITY, Calif. (KTVU) - BART riders are seeing delays of up to 20 minutes for trains systemwide this morning because of a combination of problems.

BART officials have been reporting delays since around 6 a.m., initially because of an equipment problem on the tracks near Daly City.

Delays have persisted past 8:30 a.m. because of other issues, including police activity at Orinda that has since been resolved and wet weather that is causing trains to travel at slower speeds than usual, a dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said the delays are likely to last through the end of the morning commute.

Stay tuned to KTVU for updates on this developing story.


