BART experiencing delays to, from SF because of equipment problem

- BART riders are seeing delays of up to 20 minutes for trains systemwide this morning because of a combination of problems.

BART officials have been reporting delays since around 6 a.m., initially because of an equipment problem on the tracks near Daly City.

Delays have persisted past 8:30 a.m. because of other issues, including police activity at Orinda that has since been resolved and wet weather that is causing trains to travel at slower speeds than usual, a dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said the delays are likely to last through the end of the morning commute.

