Hwy 80 reopens for drivers with chains or four-wheel drive

Highway 80 was closed Wednesday morning in both directions due to low visibility and snow, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's closed from Applegate in Placer County to seven miles east of Truckee in Nevada County.

The closure was due to "no visibility."

The roadway reopened around 8 a.m. - but drivers must have chains or four-wheel drive. Big rigs are currently not allowed to travel through the area.

Meanwhile, Sugar Bowl Resort reported all lifts are currently on hold due to "extreme weather."

According to Vail Resorts as of 10 a.m. in the last 12 hours Heavenly and Northstar had received 12" of snow while Kirkwood received 11" of snow.

