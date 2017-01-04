VIDEO: Boy dangles from ski lift in Utah [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: Clint Ashmead News VIDEO: Boy dangles from ski lift in Utah Disturbing new footage shows a young boy dangling from a ski lift chair at the Sundance Resort in Utah.

"He was hanging down below the chair lift a good couple of feet anyway," said Clint Ashmead, who was riding in the chair in front of the boy.

He said the boy was hanging by a single strap of his back pack that was caught on the lift.

"We were all concerned not only that he could drop but that his backpack could be strangling him."

Crews immediately stopped the lift and ski patrol went into action.

"They came out with a big green pad to bring out underneath him if he fell," Ashmead said. "They grabbed a very long ladder and brought it up to the lift and leaned it up to the chair lift steady the ladder and climbed up."

After about six minutes, the boy was lifted back into the chair, and the crowd of onlookers burst into applause.

"We were all just ecstatic." Ashmead said the boy stayed calm and kicked off his skis right away.

This marks the second time in a matter of weeks that a young skier's backpack got caught, leaving them dangling off a lift at Sundance.