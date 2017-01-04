WATCH: Harlem Globetrotter makes 100-ft shot off Oracle Arena roof

Photo: Harlem Globe Trotters
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: Harlem Globe Trotters

Photo: Harlem Globe Trotters
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: Harlem Globe Trotters

Photo: Harlem Globe Trotters
Photo: Harlem Globe Trotters

Posted:Jan 04 2017 03:39PM PST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 03:40PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. - At an arena that sees incredible basketball shots on a regular basis by the Golden State Warriors, Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes took his game to the next level. 

Buckets made a shot off the roof of Oracle Arena to a hoop positioned over 100-feet below and 100-feet out. 

The Globetrotters are preparing for seven games in the Bay Area (Jan. 14-22), including four games at Oracle Arena in Oakland and three games at SAP Center in San Jose. 

For the first time in basketball history, the Globetrotters have a 4-point line.  It is located 30-feet from the hoop.  The full Globetrotters’ schedule is available here.


