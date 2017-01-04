WATCH: Harlem Globetrotter makes 100-ft shot off Oracle Arena roof

- At an arena that sees incredible basketball shots on a regular basis by the Golden State Warriors, Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes took his game to the next level.

Buckets made a shot off the roof of Oracle Arena to a hoop positioned over 100-feet below and 100-feet out.

The Globetrotters are preparing for seven games in the Bay Area (Jan. 14-22), including four games at Oracle Arena in Oakland and three games at SAP Center in San Jose.

For the first time in basketball history, the Globetrotters have a 4-point line. It is located 30-feet from the hoop. The full Globetrotters’ schedule is available here.