SFPD make arrest in last week's fatal Civic Center shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- San Francisco police today announced an arrest in a Civic Center shooting last week that took the life of a man previously accused of killing a dog during a robbery just blocks away.

Stockton resident Elian Abdallah, 29, was arrested in Oakland on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of South San Francisco resident Laurice Barrett, according to police.

Barrett, 39, was shot around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue along with another man.

Barrett was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, while the second victim, a 41-year-old man, was expected to survive his injuries.

Abdallah remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records. Information on his court case was not immediately available.

Barrett was previously in the news following his arrest in connection with the Dec. 28, 2012, death of a dog during a robbery in the Civic Center, just a few blocks from the site of his eventual death.

Police said Barrett grabbed the dog from inside a car when it began barking at him during a robbery of the dog's owner, then threw it into

traffic.

The dog died of its injuries, and Barrett was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of robbery and animal cruelty.

