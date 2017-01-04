Man rescued after being pinned between BART cars in SF Mission

Posted:Jan 04 2017 06:45PM PST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 08:19PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - A man was rescued after being  trapped between two BART train cars, San Francisco Fire Department tweeted Wednesday evening. The adult male has been taken to a trauma center and is said to be in serious condition. 

BART officials announced a major delay at the 24th Street station at 6:14 p.m., primarily affecting passengers headed toward the East Bay for a time trains were not stopping.  By 8:12 p.m. officials said trains were experiencing a 20-minute delay in the East Bay direction. 

The Mission District rescue caused the station to close along with system wide delays, but shortly after 8 p.m. 24th Street Station had reopened with residual delays. 

SF Fire tweeted the man was semi-conscious during his rescue at 6:44 p.m. 

 


