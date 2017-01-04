Man rescued after being pinned between BART cars in SF Mission

- A man was rescued after being trapped between two BART train cars, San Francisco Fire Department tweeted Wednesday evening. The adult male has been taken to a trauma center and is said to be in serious condition.

BART officials announced a major delay at the 24th Street station at 6:14 p.m., primarily affecting passengers headed toward the East Bay for a time trains were not stopping. By 8:12 p.m. officials said trains were experiencing a 20-minute delay in the East Bay direction.

The Mission District rescue caused the station to close along with system wide delays, but shortly after 8 p.m. 24th Street Station had reopened with residual delays.

SF Fire tweeted the man was semi-conscious during his rescue at 6:44 p.m.

#010417TR1 UPDATE #2 SFFD has rescued one adult male who is in serious condition. Being taken to TRUAMA center. 644PM pic.twitter.com/VeZLWgvTu5 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 5, 2017 #010417TR1 UPDATE 1 ACTIVE TECHNICAL RESCUE Adult male semi-conscious pinned and trapped between BART CARS 940pm pic.twitter.com/6InfYGFqpy — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 5, 2017