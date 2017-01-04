NextMuni giving inaccurate arrival times for buses and trains

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The system that predicts arrival times for San Francisco's buses and trains is experiencing intermittent outages and giving misleading information, causing confusion among riders, Muni officials said today.

Muni began warning passengers of the problems with the NextMuni system on Tuesday via Twitter.

"NextBus arrival times appear to be overestimating wait times.

There are no major delays throughout the system," the agency tweeted this morning.

Spokeswoman Candace Sue said the issues are being investigated with service providers AT&T and Cubic.

In the meantime, however, customers should understand that predictions might be less accurate than usual and in some cases the agency will disable predictions altogether to avoid displaying inaccurate

information.

Customers should follow @sfmta_muni on Twitter or subscribe to Email and Text Alerts for the latest information, Sue said.