Calm in the Bay Area, before a big weekend storm News Calm in the Bay Area, before a big weekend storm Thursday and Friday are the calm before a weekend storm that could bring massive amounts of rainfall, and potential flooding and mudslides.

On Thursday's Mornings on 2, KTVU meteorologist Mark Tamayo said that there could be a mist, or some sprinkles in the North Bay.

But the next two days provide a break, before the weekend.

He said there is a weather phenonmenon, known as an "atmospheric river" sweeping towards the Bay Area.

Rain will develop Saturday.

FutureCast models project most areas will receive about an inch of rain, or more.

San Jose could receive an inch and a half.

The coastal hills, Sonoma County and the Santa Cruz Mountains are expected to be some of the areas receiving the most rain Saturday and in particular, Sunday.

Tamayo predicts rainfall on Sunday could reach 8 to 10 inches in the hardest hit areas.

He said there will be a real threat for flash flooding and mudslides.

Mother Nature won't be done with the Bay Area, as there could be more rain next week as well.