AutoNation launches hiring blitz with jobs in San Jose News AutoNation launches hiring blitz with jobs in San Jose AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer is launching a hiring blitz.

The one day hiring blitz takes place Tuesday, Jan. 10 and occurs in 15 cities from coast to coast.

According to AutoNation, thousands of sales and service positions are available at all of the company’s stores and service centers.

Some of those jobs are available right here in the Bay Area.

AutoNation is looking for sales associates to work in San Jose.

All new hires will begin working on Jan. 23.

You do have to register ahead of time for the event. Click here if you would like to register and to learn more about the event.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped significantly last week.

On Thursday morning, the Labor Department said weekly requests for jobless aid fell 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 235,000.

This suggests employers are holding onto workers, and may be looking to add jobs.