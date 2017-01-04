Girl Scouts launch two new S'mores cookies to celebrate 100 Years

- Girl Scout cookie lovers rejoice!

In honor of celebrating an entire century of Girl Scout cookies, the company has added two new S'mores style cookies to the mix.



The ABC Bakers vegan S'mores version layers a creme icing and a chocolate coating over a graham cracker wafer. The Little Brownie Bakers cookie is a "crunchy graham sandwich with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling."

You can pre-order the S'mores cookies for $5.50 a box, which is $1.50 more than a box of the traditional varieties.

Not all cookie varieties are available in all regions. To find out which Girl Scout Cookies are available in your area, contact your local Girl Scout council.

