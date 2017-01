- San Francisco firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire reported this morning in the city's Forest Knolls neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 8:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Clarendon Avenue, not far from the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center.

One person was rescued from the fire and is being treated by paramedics, fire officials said.

No other information about the blaze was immediately available.