Southwest Airlines adds daily nonstop flight from Oakland to Newark

- Southwest Airlines will begin operating one nonstop daily flight from Oakland International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport starting this summer, according to Oakland airport officials.

On June 4, the airline will launch the new service, which features a 143-seat Boeing 737-700 departing at 3:50 p.m. from Oakland daily and arriving at Newark just after midnight Eastern Time, airport officials said.

Additionally, a daily flight from Newark will depart that city at 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time and arrive in Oakland at 9 p.m. Pacific Time.

While Southwest operates several one-stop flights to three of the New York area airports -- Newark, LaGuardia and Long Island MacArthur -- this new flight will be the airline's first nonstop service to the region, Oakland

airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor said.

Currently, JetBlue operates five nonstop flights to the New York region from Oakland per week.

This is the first flight from Oakland that will serve the Newark Liberty airport, Taylor said.