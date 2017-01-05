Toddler shot on Oakland street, taken to hospital

- A 22-month-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland today, according to police.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 6600 block of Outlook Avenue, near 66th Avenue, according to police.

The girl was driven to Highland Hospital and then transferred to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital for treatment. She is in stable condition, police said.

Oakland police Assistant Chief David Downing, still the highest-ranking officer in the department, met with the child's mother and family at the hospital, according to police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson.

Police have not disclosed any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

