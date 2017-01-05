Police seek additional victims of teen accused of snatching 14 purses

SAN JOSE (BCN) - San Jose police are seeking additional victims in their investigation of a teenager accused of snatching the purses of at least 14 elderly women out shopping between October and December.

San Jose resident Terrell Anthony Norman, 18, was arrested at Quimby and White roads in East San Jose on Dec. 22. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. He is being held on $1 million bail and appeared in court this morning.

Police said that Norman followed each victim home before stealing her purse, in some cases pulling her to the ground or dragging her, causing injuries. In some instances, Norman displayed a gun, police said.

Victims told police that they had been robbed by a man in a hooded sweatshirt with a thin build. He was driving a silver Jeep Patriot, police said.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Michael Drago at (408) 277-4166.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867. Information leading to Norman's conviction may lead to a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers, police said.