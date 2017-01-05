Cashier's act of kindness brings pure joy to special needs teen

- A Temecula grocery store cashier's act of kindness is touching hearts and now going viral. The cashier invited a teen boy with cerebral palsy to help scan items at checkout and it made his day!

Jeanie Robinson and her son Andy were shopping together at a WinCo in Temecula on December 30.

Andy loves to shop and Robinson says the cashier, Shaeleane, asked if he wanted to help scan items at the checkout.

Robinson shared a touching video of the encounter on Facebook and it's been picked up by news outlets around the country.

Robinson says she'd love for Shaeleane to receive the recognition she deserves for "putting the biggest smile on my son's face."

She adds, "Andy was delighted to be included in such a simple task, and for her to go out of her way to make him that happy spoke volumes to me!"

