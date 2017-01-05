Berkeley police seeking help solving bank robbery from last month

- Police in Berkeley are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on University Avenue at gunpoint last month, police said today.



Police released surveillance video of the robbery today in the hopes that someone recognizes the man. He walked into the bank at 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15 and handed a clerk a note demanding the contents of her drawer, police said.



He then walked through the bank lobby pointing a silver revolver at bank employees and patrons, according to police. When he left, he apparently escaped without a getaway car.



Police described the suspect as a black man between 40 and 60 years old with a slim to medium build, standing 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a gray and black beard.



He was wearing a leather jacket over a hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.



Wells Fargo has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and conviction of the robber. Anyone with information about the suspect has been asked to call Berkeley police robbery investigators at (510) 981-4793.

Video & suspect photos courtesy Berkeley Police Department