Five held in San Jose teenager's slaying

Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Jan. 5, 2017:

FIVE HELD IN SAN JOSE TEEN'S SLAYING: San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and left a second victim wounded.

Adonis Bolivar Leyva, 16, was killed and an 18-year-old victim was injured as they rode in a car on the 200 block of South White Road shortly after 6:15 p.m. Aug. 15.

The two were driven to a hospital, where Leyva died. The other victim survived his injuries.

Police have arrested Alexander Lozano, 19; Matthew Mendivil, 19, Paul Lozano, 24, and Esaias Valles, 20, on suspicion of murder.

David Mendizil, 21, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

