NextMuni issues might be linked to service provider upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— Ongoing problems with the system that predicts arrival times for San Francisco Municipal Railway's buses and trains may be linked to a service provider's upgrade to 3G, a Muni spokesman said today.



Muni began warning passengers of problems with the NextMuni system on Tuesday via Twitter. The system has been giving inaccurate times that in some cases made it appear that the buses were arriving late when they were not.



As of today, customers were still being warned on Twitter that predictions for the Muni Metro system, F-Market and E-Embarcadero lines have been disabled while officials work to resolve the issue.



Muni spokesman Paul Rose said the problem appeared to be linked to a service provider's 3G upgrade, but officials are still working to confirm that as well as identify solutions.



Customers should follow @sfmta_muni on Twitter or subscribe to email and text alerts for the latest information, Rose said.