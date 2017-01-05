Firefighters rescuing man stuck in SF Sutro caves, woman who fell nearby

- Firefighters are working on rescuing a man from the caves near Sutro Baths on the western shore of San Francisco this evening, fire officials said.

Firefighters reported the rescue just before 5 p.m. when they were called to the area to assist an 18-year-old man who had become stuck in the caves just below Cliff House restaurant at 1090 Point Lobos Ave., fire spokesman

Jonathan Baxter said.

While in the process of making that rescue, firefighters learned of a woman who needed rescue as well. She had been walking in the area of the bottom of the cliff and fell, suffering a minor injury, Baxter said.

Firefighters helped the woman back up the cliff. They are still working on helping the man out of the caves as of about 5:20 p.m., Baxter said.

The man is uninjured. Baxter didn't immediately know how he ended up stuck in the cave, but said that sometimes people walking in that area become stuck when the tide comes in.