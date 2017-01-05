2 dead in triple San Jose taqueria shooting, 1 hospitalized

- Two people are dead after a triple shooting at a San Jose taqueria Thursday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to La Mejor Taqueria at 2003 Story Road near Hopkins around 7:44 p.m. on a report of two people shot. Arriving officers found three male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Police say two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to a local hospital.

San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators have responded to the scene. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet known.

There are no suspects who have been identified and no one is in custody.

Authorities are waiting to notify the victims' next of kin before they release their identities.

Lt. Eddie Pedreira will be available for media interviews at 9:30 PM, at the corner of Story Rd. and Sunset Ave.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.