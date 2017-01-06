Oakland firefighters battling 3-alarm apartment fire

Firefighters in Oakland this morning are responding to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Harrison Street.

The structure is a four-story building, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

There is heavy fire showing from the building.

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m.

Officials also say that rescues and evacuations are underway.

3800 Block Harrison: E10 on scene four story residential with heavy fire showing. Extra company requested. #oakland #fire — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 6, 2017