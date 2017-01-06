Oakland firefighters battling 3-alarm apartment fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU & BCN) -
Firefighters in Oakland this morning are responding to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Harrison Street.
 
The structure is a four-story building, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
 
There is heavy fire showing from the building.
 
The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m.
 
Officials also say that rescues and evacuations are underway.
 
