SFPD investigating early morning officer-involved shooting

SFPD is actively working a reported officer-involved shooting and possible standoff situation near the Ingleside neighborhood.

Posted:Jan 06 2017 05:42AM PST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 06:19AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTVU) - San Francisco Police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning near the Ingleside neighborhood.

Police officials confirmed they are working a situation in the area of Capitol Avenue and Minerva Street just north of Interstate 280 in the Ocean view neighborhood.

Video from the scene appears to show two officers being treated by paramedics, however officials have not confirmed that any officers were hurt.

There's also reports from witnesses at the scene that the suspect may be barricaded inside a building in that area.

Stay tuned to KTVU.com for updates on this developing story.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 