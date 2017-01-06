SFPD investigating early morning officer-involved shooting News Major Police activity in southern San Francisco neighborhood San Francisco Police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning near the Ingleside neighborhood.

- San Francisco Police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning near the Ingleside neighborhood.

Police officials confirmed they are working a situation in the area of Capitol Avenue and Minerva Street just north of Interstate 280 in the Ocean view neighborhood.

#SFPD Officer Ivnvolved Shooting Near Capital and Minerva. Avoid the area, scene is under investigation. Media see @SFPDSgtMike for staging. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 6, 2017

#SFPD PIO responding to reported OIS. Media to Stage at: Capitol and Montana pic.twitter.com/xEa7m6xpDj — SFPDSgtMike (@SFPDSgtMike) January 6, 2017

Video from the scene appears to show two officers being treated by paramedics, however officials have not confirmed that any officers were hurt.

There's also reports from witnesses at the scene that the suspect may be barricaded inside a building in that area.

Stay tuned to KTVU.com for updates on this developing story.