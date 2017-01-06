SF Mayor appoints longtime HIV/AIDS activist as District 8 supervisor

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has appointed a longtime HIV and AIDS activist as District 8 supervisor, the mayor's office announced this morning.



Jeff Sheehy will take on the position as a replacement for the district's former Supervisor Scott Weiner, who was recently elected to State Senate.



District 8 covers several diverse neighborhoods in the center of the city, including the Castro, Glen Park, Noe Valley, Diamond Heights, Twin Peaks, Midtown Terrace, Duboce Triangle, Buena Vista, Corona Heights and parts of the Mission District.



According to Lee's office, Sheehy has dedicated his life to public and community service, particularly working toward LGBT equality.



Sheehy is a former president of the Harvey Milk LGBT Democratic Club and also has worked as an advisor on HIV and AIDS to former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom as well as a victim advocate for the city's District Attorney's Office.



Recently, Sheehy worked as the director of communications at the University of California at San Francisco's AIDS Research Institute for nearly 16 years, educating the public on the innovative work being done by the university's HIV researchers, Lee's office said.



Sheehy will be the first person openly living with HIV to serve as a city supervisor, according to Lee's office.



Sheehy is a founding member of the Steering Committee of San Francisco's Getting to Zero Consortium, which aimed to make the city the first municipality to stop the spread of HIV and AIDS related deaths and to reduce stigma toward people living with the virus.



Additionally, Sheehy helped create the 1996 Equal Benefits Ordinance, which made San Francisco the first city in the country to require employers with city contracts to offer equal benefits to their employee's domestic partners. The ordinance led to similar measures being passed by the state as well as municipalities around the country and more than 4,000 companies have complied, Lee's office said.



"As an activist, an advocate, a dad with a daughter in public school and as a Glen Park neighbor, Jeff brings a unique background and practical experience to the job to meet the challenges of the district's diverse neighborhoods and communities," Lee said in a statement.



"Jeff is tested, mature, passionate, and pragmatic. He will be a champion and a tireless advocate for better transportation, common sense housing policies and public safety for the district and for the rights and hopes of the LGBT community across the city at a time when our progress and values are under dire threat from Washington," Lee said.



In a statement, Sheehy said, "It is a privilege to follow Senator Wiener, and I hope to build on his legacy and his outstanding leadership on housing, transportation, and public safety."



"With our immigrant communities and expanded healthcare access under direct assault, I also will fight to ensure that the city's efforts to address disparities are not undermined and I will defend our San Francisco values so that our great city remains a beacon of hope across the nation,"

Sheehy said.



Sheehy will be officially sworn-in as District 8 supervisor on Sunday during a ceremony at City Hall. He will then participate in his fist Board of Supervisor's meeting the following day on Monday.