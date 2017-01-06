Man pinned between BART car and platform Wednesday dies

- A 31-year-old man who became pinned between a BART platform and a BART train Wednesday night at San Francisco's 24th Street station has died, according to the city's medical examiner's office.



The victim has been identified as Hayward resident Jeff De La Fuente.



The incident began sometime after 6 p.m. when De La Fuente fell onto the tracks, in what appears to be an accident.



De La Fuente was semi-conscious when firefighters rescued him from the tracks, according to fire officials.



He was then taken to a hospital and was in serious condition up until his death.



"It looks like it was a tragic accident," BART spokesman Jim Allison said this afternoon.



A GoFundMe page has been set up in order to help De La Fuente's family bring his body to the Philippines, where he will be buried.



The account has reached $4,051 of its $25,000 goal as of early Friday afternoon. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/q3-funeral-expenses-for-jeff.