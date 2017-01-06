SFPD arrest man suspected of possessing over 600 files of child pornography

- San Francisco Police Department arrested a man on child pornography charges, including possession of more than 600 files, some of which were uploaded to YouTube. Investigators say the material included prepubescent children performing sexual acts on an adult and that video of a child as young as one-year-old was involved.

59-year-old Gerard Jones was taken into custody when he was tracked to a coffee shop near his residence.

Police say they obtained a search warrant on December 29 for an investigation by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit that goes back to September. The warrant was for a residence on the 600 block of Long Bridge Street in the Mission Bay neighborhood.

Investigators found numerous media and electronics devices at the residence, all of which contained hundreds of child pornography videos.

According to investigators, Jones had traveled to London several years ago to engage in sexual contact with an underage minor.

Jones' charges include production, distribution of child pornography, and sending harmful material to a minor.

The investigation into his contact with the minor in England is ongoing.

Police are asking if you have been a victim of Gerard Jones or have had any suspicious contact with him to call (415) 558-5500