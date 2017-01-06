Three held, stolen mail seized

This woman broke into a home in Dublin while the family was away, they say.

Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Jan. 6, 2017:

STOLEN MAIL FOUND, THREE ARRESTED: Walnut Creek police and U.S. postal inspectors have arrested three suspects after finding mail stolen from Contra Costa County in their possession.

On Thursday, Walnut Creek police were staking out a home on the 200 block of West Buchanan Road in Pittsburg in hopes of arresting Amanda Bruntz for identity theft and burglary, authorities said.

They spotted her leaving the house in a car and pulled over the vehicle. Also in the car was Joshua Tanasescu, who had a warrant for his arrest for auto theft, and Michael Woodmansee, who was arrested for having drugs and burglary tools, police said.

Officers suspected Bruntz and Woodmansee were involved in mail theft and called in U.S. postal inspectors. Investigators served a search warrant at the West Buchanan home and found large amounts of mail from throughout the county, evidence of identity theft and personal ID belonging to other people, police said.

BURGLAR CAUGHT ON FILM NEEDS ID: Dublin police want to identify a woman caught on video burglarizing a home on New Year's Eve while the family was away.

The break-in happened about 9:45 p.m. Dec. 31. The family was on vacation for the New Year.

The video shows a woman coming in through the front door and calling out "Hello?" before rummaging through the home. She made off with laptops, jewelry and other household items, the family said on Facebook.

She had a red wool-type hat on and wore a "Ghostbusters" shirt reading, "I ain't afraid of no ghost."

The full video can be seen here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dublin police at (925) 833-6638.

