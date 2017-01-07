Police seeking Berkeley homicide suspect

- The first homicide of the year in Berkeley leaves one dead and one woman injured.

Berkeley police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect, 24-year-old Pablo Gomez.

Police say his appearance has likely changed.

On Friday morning, police responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed. She was later taken to the hospital, and is listed as being in stable condition.

The investigation took authorities to another home, where they found a body of a person who has not yet been identified.

Gomez is believed to be armed and dangerous.