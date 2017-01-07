Pacifica closed pier due to storm News Pacifica closed pier due to storm The first wave in the series of storms set to hit the Bay Area is battering the coastline and the Municiple Pier in Pacifica is shut down for the duration of the storms.

A gate is up to keep people off. City officials decided that with the storms, it's too dangerous to allow people to walk out over the waves.

Officials closed down the pier at 10 Friday night and it will remain closed through Monday, when the storms are expected to subside.

KTVU FOX 2's Christien Kafton reported seeing high waves smash into the pier and seawall.

He also said the wind makes it hard to stand in one spot.