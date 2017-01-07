Man arrested in connection with atempted robbery with knife

- Police in South San Francisco arrested a transient man on Thursday afternoon in connection with an attempted armed robbery with a knife.

Pedro Ruis, 26, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, making criminal threats and battery, according to police.

Police said that at around 5:35 p.m., Ruis brandished a knife and demanded food from employees at a restaurant located in the 900 block of El Camino Real.

When employees threatened to call the police, Ruis threatened to kill one of them.

When officers arrived, Ruis was still in the restaurant and officers arrested him without incident, police said.