Petaluma Subway robbed at gunpoint, police seeking suspect

- Police are seeking a man who allegedly robbed a Petaluma sandwich shop at gunpoint Friday night.

At 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Subway sandwich shop at 401 Kenilworth Drive, police said.

The store's employees told officers a man entered the store carrying a paper bag.

The man then walked directly toward the store counter and pulled a black semi-automatic pistol from the bag.

The man demanded money from the register and while holding the employee at gunpoint.

The employee complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.

Officers were unable to locate the man, however the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a blue jacket, dark colored pants and light floored shores, in addition to having his lower face covered by a dark piece of clothing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Petaluma police Officer Ryan Suhrke at (707) 781-1232.