Drunk driver arrested after crashing into patrol car

- A Benicia police officer escaped injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed her SUV into his parked patrol car Thursday afternoon, police said.

At around 3 p.m., the officer stopped in the 400 block of Military West to help a family whose van had broken down on the side of the road, according to police.

The officer turned his emergency lights on and parked his car behind the van.

Just minutes after exiting, an SUV crashed into the back of the patrol car.

The SUV then veered toward the officer and the family, but came to a stop before striking anyone, police said.

Officers contacted the driver of the SUV, identified as 56-year-old Benicia resident Patricia Gordon.

After testing her blood alcohol level, officers determined she had a .27 blood alcohol level, well above the legal limit of .08.

Officers arrested Gordon on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to jail records. She was booked into the Solano County Jail.