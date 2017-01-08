Police investigating gang-related shooting in Salinas

- Police are investigating a shooting in Salinas Saturday night that left one man dead, police said.

At about 11:41 p.m., police were notified of gunshots coming from the parking lot of 1980 N. Main St. in Salinas.

Around the same time, other calls came in about a shooting victim in the same parking lot, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, a verbal altercation broke out in the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant at the location, between two groups of men who exchanged gang signs.

A short time later, the victim entered the parking lot to leave the location and was confronted by the suspects.

Investigators do not know if the suspects spoke to the victim before opening fire and shooting him.

The suspects then entered a vehicle that investigators say might be a white Chevy S10 pick-up that was last seen driving east on Boronda Road.

One of the suspects is vaguely described as a man wearing dark clothing, police said.

Police are withholding the victim's identity until the family is notified. According to police, this is the second homicide of 2017 in Salinas, and it is being investigated as gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Det. Byron Gansen at (831) 758-7137 or byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us.