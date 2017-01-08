Tree crashes into San Francisco home

Posted:Jan 08 2017 08:28AM PST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 08:28AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - A tree has crashed into a San Francisco home displacing two families totaling seven people.

It occurred at 166 Brookdale and San Francisco Fire reports that there are not any injuries.


