At least one dead in fatal crash on Highway 880

- At least one person has died in fatal crash this morning on Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at around 7:10 a.m. in the highway's northbound lanes at state Highway 262, which leads to Mission Boulevard, CHP officials said.

A car reportedly crashed into the Highway 262 overpass from northbound Highway 880.

The car then caught fire, according to the CHP.

Another car may have been involved in the crash.

The two right hand lanes of northbound Highway 880 are currently blocked and CHP officials estimate that they will reopen by about 9:25 a.m.

Information about the victim was not immediately available.